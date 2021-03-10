Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $191.36 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $12.21 or 0.00022064 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $191.36 million and approximately $32.86 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00500716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00072615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00527706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00076235 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,662 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.