Insider Buying: Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

About Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Limited identifies, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper deposits. It owns a 80% interest in the Cue copper project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arc Exploration Limited and changed its name to Cyprium Metals Limited in June 2019.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyprium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyprium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.