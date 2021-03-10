Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Major Shareholder Acquires 330 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $15.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $814.88. The stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $700.33 and its 200 day moving average is $535.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $812.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,553,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

