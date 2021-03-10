Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,336 ($17.45) per share, with a total value of £133.60 ($174.55).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,315.24 ($17.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded IMI to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,132.50 ($14.80).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

