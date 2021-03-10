Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,336 ($17.45) per share, with a total value of £133.60 ($174.55).
LON IMI opened at GBX 1,315.24 ($17.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Featured Article: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.