Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells 9,075 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total value of C$1,114,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,175.20.

Shares of CM opened at C$123.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$123.95. The company has a market cap of C$55.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.55.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.