Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXP stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,554. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $131.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

