Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells 116,320 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 94,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.