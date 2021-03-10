Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ILMN stock opened at $400.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.21. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illumina by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

