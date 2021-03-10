Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 33,451 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $2,543,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,490,575.85.

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,546,290.12.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. 694,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

