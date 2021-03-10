Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

