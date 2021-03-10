Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00.

Shares of PXT opened at C$23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.22 and a 52 week high of C$24.33.

PXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.