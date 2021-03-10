Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Sells 6,817 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.