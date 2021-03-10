Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells 2,373 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $83,316.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $429,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Maged Shenouda sold 100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Maged Shenouda sold 2,410 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $84,832.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,603 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $126,249.12.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $112,128.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15.

NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 48,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

