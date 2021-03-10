Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells 2,373 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $83,316.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $429,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 8th, Maged Shenouda sold 100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Maged Shenouda sold 2,410 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $84,832.00.
  • On Monday, February 8th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,603 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $126,249.12.
  • On Wednesday, February 3rd, Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $112,128.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60.
  • On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15.

NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 48,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit