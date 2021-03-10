Insider Selling: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. 1,528,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $31,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.