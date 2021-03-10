Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. 1,099,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,496,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

