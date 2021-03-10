Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE W opened at $318.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day moving average of $276.16.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.