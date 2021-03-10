Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE W opened at $318.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day moving average of $276.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

