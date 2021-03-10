Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 54.4% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $19,164.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,054,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

