Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 4,919 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insperity by 5.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
