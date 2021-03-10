Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp Sells 4,919 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insperity by 5.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

