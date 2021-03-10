InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%.

NSPR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 131,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,435,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

