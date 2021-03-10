Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.29 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $1.40 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.00498936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00067160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00547320 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00075499 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,145,607 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

