Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.88

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$144.88 and traded as high as C$157.36. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$154.58, with a volume of 348,361 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial to C$177.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

