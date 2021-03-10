Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.88

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$144.88 and traded as high as C$157.36. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$154.58, with a volume of 348,361 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial to C$177.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit