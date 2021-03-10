Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Down 8.6%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 1,219,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,153,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

