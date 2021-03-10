Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

XENT opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 250.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

