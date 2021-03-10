Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Life Storage (LSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Life Storage (NYSE: LSI):

3/8/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

3/5/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $88.00.

3/1/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

2/24/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

2/8/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

2/4/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/1/2021 – Life Storage had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.33 to $85.33. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.

Get Life Storage Inc alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.