Investors Purchase High Volume of AngloGold Ashanti Put Options (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,168 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 616% compared to the typical daily volume of 861 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.4805 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

