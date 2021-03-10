Investors Purchase High Volume of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,615 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 601 call options.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $8.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

