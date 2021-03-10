Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tupperware Brands Put Options (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,620 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the typical daily volume of 407 put options.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

