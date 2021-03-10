Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years.

Shares of ITIC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $194.26. The company has a market cap of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

