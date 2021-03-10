Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Invitae worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invitae by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Invitae by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 71,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $3,400,841.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,309,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

