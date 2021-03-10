IP Group (LON:IPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

LON IPO opened at GBX 119.41 ($1.56) on Wednesday. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 41.45 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.80 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -74.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.67.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

