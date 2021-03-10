iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,868 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after buying an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after buying an additional 570,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,226,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

