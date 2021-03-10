iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 10,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,586,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

