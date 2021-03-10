James Douglas Young Sells 42,100 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.