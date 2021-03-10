James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.09

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $28.85. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 29,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.