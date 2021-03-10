James J. Filler Purchases 300 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,227,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

