Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,273.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,152.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,513.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 935,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 496.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after buying an additional 678,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 406,372 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

