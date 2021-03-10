Jami Lynn Coulter Sells 5,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. 1,983,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,251. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
