Jami Lynn Coulter Sells 5,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. 1,983,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,251. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

