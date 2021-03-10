JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. JD.com has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

