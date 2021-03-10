Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

