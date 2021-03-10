Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $32.01 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

