Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $32.01 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit