Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Cap of $427,805.72

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $427,805.72 and $1.16 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00729555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

