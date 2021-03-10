JMP Securities Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $80.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.07.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Domo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Domo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.