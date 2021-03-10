JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Truist upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

CRSP stock opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.83. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,699 shares of company stock worth $27,519,285. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

