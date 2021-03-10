Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Up to $190.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48), but opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.59). Joules Group shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 49,812 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £219.14 million and a PE ratio of -9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

