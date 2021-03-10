JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 6.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.78 and last traded at $109.25. Approximately 1,347,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,523,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JOYY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JOYY by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.