JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 6.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.78 and last traded at $109.25. Approximately 1,347,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,523,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.
About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.