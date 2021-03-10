JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $605,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 626,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,488,523. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

