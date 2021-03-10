JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Royal Gold stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after buying an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

