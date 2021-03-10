JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

LYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 242,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,785. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

