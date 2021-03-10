JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.52

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JMG opened at GBX 132.15 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.77. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.