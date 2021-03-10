JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.52

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JMG opened at GBX 132.15 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.77. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.