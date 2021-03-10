Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $1.16. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 44,388 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on JE. National Bank Financial downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.07.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $129.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.43.
Just Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:JE)
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.
Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.