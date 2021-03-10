Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $1.16. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 44,388 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on JE. National Bank Financial downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $129.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 936.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

